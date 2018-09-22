Exclusive: Chiyaan Vikram's Saamy Square box-office opening report

The Chiyaan Vikram starrer Saamy Square, directed by Hari, opened with largely negative reviews on Friday. The audience word of mouth is also mixed and the film is nowhere near the lofty levels of the first part. The comedy, romance track and music have been unanimously panned by all. The film is getting some respect only due to the goodwill and respect that Vikram, as a performer has, among the audience.

In Chennai city, the film grossed 64 lakhs on its opening day. This is a good figure and far better than Vikram's Sketch which released earlier in the year.

Saamy Square is reportedly doing its best in the rural belts down South of TN. For example, in the TK territory, it grossed a record 41 lakhs on Friday. The big ones Chengalpet saw a gross of 1.05 cr while Coimbatore territory grossed 90 lakhs on Day 1. The total TN gross on Day1 is expected to be close to 6 cr.

But the coming days will be really challenging for Saamy Square as Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will have a big release on September 27th and shall take over many screens, particularly in the urban and semi-urban areas.

Saamy Square's TN theatrical rights are worth around 25 Cr and the film has to gross more than 45 cr in the state to be viable to its buyers. It has to have a really huge weekend to have any chances of getting there.