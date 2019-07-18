In Com Staff July 18 2019, 9.10 pm July 18 2019, 9.10 pm

At present, Dhanush is a busy man, as he is shooting for two of his upcoming projects. While one is Asuran, the other is his long-awaited film with director RS Durai Senthilkumar. This is the second time that the director and actor duo is teaming up. As already known, the first schedule of this film has already been wrapped up and the second schedule is to begin soon. The film will see him play dual roles once again and fans are pretty stoked about it. This film will see Mehreen Pirzada and Sneha as the two leading ladies. Now, the latest update we have for you is that comedian Munishkanth will be seen alongside Dhanush in this project!

Our sources exclusively told us, “Popular comedian Munishkanth has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Dhanush’s next with Durai Senthilkumar.” This will be the first time that we will see Dhanush and the comedian share screen space. Munishkanth has been busy with his web series and, in all probability, will join the sets of this movie from the second schedule. This film is touted to be an action-drama and Dhanush will be playing two characters with an age gap. Sneha has been paired opposite the older character that Dhanush is playing. Reports state that the first schedule mostly had scenes between Dhanush’s older character and Sneha. Cinematographer Om Prakash is cranking the camera while the Vivek-Mervin duo has been roped in to take care of the music.

This film will be produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and the makers have not decided on a release date yet. Meanwhile, Dhanush’s Asuran will also feature him in double roles. The film is touted to be a revenge-based thriller based on the Tamil novel Vekkai. Stay tuned for more updates!