Director Siva became Siruthai Siva after his maiden directorial Siruthai that featured Karthi and produced by Studio Green. The film was a commercial success which paved the way for the director to call the shots continuously for four Ajith films in the form of Veeram, Vedhalam, Vivegam, and Viswasam. The genial man became Thala Ajith’s favorite director despite the heavy bashing the director and the hero received for their sub-par content. However, Viswasam that was released in this year's beginning was a blockbuster hit, but there is a temporary gap in the Ajith-Siva combo when Ajith has chosen H Vinoth for two of his films. And now Siva will be directing Suriya for his 39th film about which the announcement has come in now.

Siva is collaborating with Studio Green after his first film Siruthai now and this is the first time that he would be directing Suriya. Touted to be a commercial potboiler, the production house, on account of Siva’s birthday announced that they would be giving the details about the film this evening at 5.40 PM. Meanwhile, we have our sources who update us with more details on this. They say, “Imman will be composing music for Suriya 39 and Ruben will be in charge of editing. Vetri is the DoP of the film while Dhilip Subbarayan is responsible for action sequences”.