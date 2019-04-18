Exclusive: Dhanush and Vetrimaaran's Asuran second schedule shoot to start from April 20!

In Com Staff April 18 2019, 7.11 pm April 18 2019, 7.11 pm

The combo of actor Dhanush and director Vetrimaaran have become synonymous for blockbuster hits. Right from their first movie Polladhavan in 2007 to their other collaborations - Aadukalam in 2011, Kodi in 2016 (produced by Vetrimaaran) to the most recent Vada Chennai (2018), all their projects have turned out to become box office hits! Now, the duo are working together on their next project Asuran, which has been in the news right from the time it was announced. This movie, touted to be an action drama, completed its first schedule recently and the unit were gearing up to begin their next! Now, we have details of Asuran's next schedule!

Talking about the second schedule, a unit insider said, "All the work for beginning the second schedule is now complete. We will be shooting the second schedule from April 20, in Kovilpatti!" This movie, starring Dhanush in dual roles, is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations. Mollywood diva Manju Warrier is making her Tamil debut through this film. Yogi Babu, Thalaivasal Vijay, Pasupathy, director Balaji Sakthivel, Aadukalam Naren, Pawan and Guru Somasundaram are all a part of this movie's cast. Velraj is handling the cinematography while Vivek Harshan is in charge of editing.

