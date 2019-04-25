Exclusive: Dhanush fan club administrators face flak from unknown members!

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 9.46 pm April 25 2019, 9.46 pm

A couple of days ago, there were a number of posters popping up around Chennai, citing that Dhanush wasn't respecting the wishes of his fan club members and that a lot of preference was being given to some specific members, especially the rich ones. The poster also went on to state that even when there was heavy criticism for Dhanush having fans and fan clubs, it were his loyal fans who stood behind him and still continued supporting him. There was heavy criticism of the Dhanush fans clubs' President - director Subramania Siva and Secretary - Touchup Raja. The people who had put up this poster had questioned who these two people were to expel members of the fan clubs and requested Dhanush to look into this matter and take necessary action on these administrators.

Now, a second poster with derogatory messages slamming Subramania Siva and Touchup Raja has gone up. The contact numbers of these two people have also been added to the posters with allegations that membership in Dhanush's fan clubs is now being sold for money. The poster also claims that people who pay and get the membership also need to spend more money to promote the actor starting from about 100 days before his birthday itself! When we got in touch with Subramania Siva to listen to his side of this story, he says, "It is saddening that such posters are being put up. It is indeed true that we had to expel some members from the fan clubs due to their activities but when we got in touch with them to see if they were behind these posters, they strongly deny it. We are not sure who is putting up such random posters. Our fan clubs are growing and some miscreants who want to disrupt our growth are behind this whole thing."

He also further added, "If the people behind this have any grievance and want it resolved amicably, they should approach the fan clubs and explain their issue. If it is reasonable, we can definitely sort it out. However, there is no clue as to who is doing all this. The first poster had a phone number but when we tried reaching it, it turned out to be a wrong number!" Subramania Siva also mentioned that Dhanush doesn't want to state anything in this regard as of now, as there is no clarity as to who is having what issue. Let us wait and see as to how things progress!