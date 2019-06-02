Ranjini Maitra June 02 2019, 7.34 pm June 02 2019, 7.34 pm

It is well-known that after the huge success of Vada Chennai, Dhanush and Vettrimaaran have teamed up for Asuran. Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations, this movie is based on the Tamil novel Vekkai. The team began shooting from the end of April and has been shooting at a fast pace since then. Now, the latest update that we have for you is that the film has successfully entered the final leg of its shoot! Our sources have exclusively revealed to us that the film is now in the final leg of the shoot and this will continue till mid June.

Talking to us our source said, “The Asuran team has started shooting the final leg of the film and it will continue till June 15. After that, the post-production will begin and makers will reveal the release date soon.” Dhanush is said to be playing dual roles - that of both father and son. Director Balaji Sakthivel is making his acting debut through this movie and will be playing the antagonist. A few photos of him in Police uniform were also released earlier. Mollywood star Manju Warrier is debuting in Tamil with this movie. Apart from Dhanush and Manju Warrier, the movie also stars Balaji Shakthivel, Pasupathy, Yogi Babu, Aadukalam Naren, Guru Somasundaram and a few others too.