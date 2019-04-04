Exclusive: Dhanush's Enai Noki Paayum Thota will release in May, says distributer SN Rajarajan

In Com Staff April 04 2019, 8.28 pm April 04 2019, 8.28 pm

Dhanush and filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Tamil romantic action thriller Enai Noki Paayum Thota has been on the floors for a very long time. After facing several setbacks over the course of the last two years, the film’s shoot was finally wrapped up last year. While it never made to the big screens on the said date due to several reasons, the makers had finally announced that it will see an April release. Recently though, the promotional material of the movie was all erased from Ondraga Entertainment’s Youtube channel which led to people thinking the film is in trouble again but when we spoke to our sources they revealed that the film will see a release no matter what!

When we spoke to the distributor of the film, SN Rajarajan of K Productions, he said, “The reason why ENPT promotional material has been taken off from Ondraga Entertainment’s Youtube channel is not known to me. But the film has not been dropped and an official announcement on the film’s release date will be made in the next few days.” He also added, “Enai Noki Paayum Thota will be indeed hitting the theatres and plans are being made for a May release.” Although when we contacted the producer, P Madan of Escape Artists Motion Pictures, he was unavailable for any comment on this.

For the uninitiated, the film is being jointly produced by Ondraga Entertainment and Escape Artists Motion Pictures. ENPT also has Maruvaarthai Pesaathey, Naan Pizhaipeno, and Visiri to its credit.