In Com Staff August 01 2019, 8.25 pm August 01 2019, 8.25 pm

Mari Selvaraj’s Pariyerum Perumal, which chronicled the caste issues in Tamil Nadu, gained a lot of appreciation from critics, as well as fans. Kathir, who played the role of a young guy facing caste discrimination, was also applauded for his performance. Last year, when Dhanush watched this film, he had announced that he would be joining hands with the director soon. The actor had mentioned that the director’s next project would be with Dhanush. This was announced last November and since then there had been no word on it. Now, our sources have revealed to us exclusively that this film has been tentatively titled Karnan!

Talking to us exclusively, our sources said, “The tentative set title for Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj’s film is Karnan. We are awaiting official confirmation on this though.” Although it is a working title, it would be interesting to know why this particular title has been chosen. Recently, the director-actor duo met up to finalise the script and reportedly, the hunt for the heroine is on currently. This film will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations. Since Dhanush is highly busy with his projects, it has to be seen when the actor can find time to start the shoot for this new project. From what it looks like, the shoot may not start until next year. Since nothing has been officially said yet, we will have to wait and see what happens. It is also not known whether the film will again deal with the issue of caste or if it would be based on an entirely new subject.

Meanwhile, on the actor’s birthday, the poster of his next with RS Durai Senthil Kumar was released. People received his funky look in this poster, very well. The film has been titled Pattas and it is being produced and presented by Sathya Jyothi Films. Dhanush also has Vada Chennai 2 and Asuran in the pipeline. Stay tuned for more updates…