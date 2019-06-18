In Com Staff June 18 2019, 1.14 am June 18 2019, 1.14 am

One of the most popular TV shows of yesteryear was the comedy show Lollu Sabha, on Vijay TV. This show used to spoof all newly released movies and made fun of the stars and storylines on a lighter vein. It became an instant hit amongst the masses and had a very good run on TV. The show also launched the careers of a number of actors, the most notable being Santhanam who was one of the most sought after comedians and has now turned a hero and is playing the lead in a number of movies. This show's director Rambhala had quite a good name within the industry, despite spoofing many movies. Rambhala made his tinsel town entry with the Santhanam starrer Dhillukku Dhuddu, a horror comedy. This movie was well received and the director-hero combo came together again for this movie's sequel - Dhillukku Dhuddu 2! The sequel also got a very good response among the audiences. Director Rambhala also has another project - Daavu, which is currently on the backburner. We now have an exciting update on his upcoming projects...

We caught up with Rambhala recently to check up on what he is doing next and he had quite a lot to share. Rambhala says, "My next project will be for the Abhishek Films banner, which is being headed by producer Ramesh Pillai." Abhishek Films have currently financed the upcoming movie Sivappu Manjal Pachai, starring Siddharth and GV Prakash in the lead. This movie is expected to hit the screens soon. Reports state that the producers have asked Rambhala to come up with a horror comedy as that is the flavour of the season. We also hear that the production house wants Rambhala to make this project with either Siddharth or Prabhu Deva in the lead but the director is said to have put forth Yogi Babu's name.