Exclusive: Digital rights to Vishal's Ayogya have been picked up by this platform

In Com Staff May 09 2019, 5.29 pm May 09 2019, 5.29 pm

Vishal’s Ayogya is all set to see a big release tomorrow! Initially, the film was supposed to release on April 19 and when it got delayed, Vishal's fans were extremely disappointed. But now the action-thriller is set to come on screens and make his fans extremely happy. For the uninitiated, Ayogya is the Tamil remake of the super hit Telugu film Temper that had Junior NT Rama Rao and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead and was directed by Puri Jagannadh. Now, we have gotten to know from our sources that Amazon Prime has bought the digital rights of Ayogya!

Our sources exclusively tell us, “Ayogya is already a heavily anticipated film and any association with it is surely going to fetch a lot of money. Amazon Prime has stepped up and bought the digital rights for this Vishal film. This means fans who miss out on this film now, will be able to see it on Amazon Prime soon.” Recently, our sources also revealed that this film will have a song from one of Allu Arjun’s Telugu films. Vishal is joined by Raashi Khanna as the heroine, in Ayogya. The supporting cast boasts of Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Sachu, Pooja Devariya, Vamsi Krishna and many others.

This film has been bankrolled by Tagore Madhu and is being distributed by Light House Movie Makers. Ayogya’s music has been given by Sam CS while GK Vishnu and Sreekar Prasad have taken care of the cinematography and editing departments, respectively. Let’s wait and see how this film does at the Box Office from tomorrow!