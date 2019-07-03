It was revealed a while back that Atharvaa and director Kannan will be joining hands for a new film. Speculations about the film started coming up right from when it was revealed that the film is happening. Soon, it was also announced that Anupama Parameshwaran will be playing the female lead in the yet-to-be-titled project. He had also revealed that the shooting for this film would begin from July 15. All that was known is that it would be a romantic entertainer. Now, our sources have revealed to us that this film will be the official Tamil remake of the Telugu hit film Ninnu Kori! Isn’t that exciting news?
Our sources exclusively revealed to us, “Kannan and Atharvaa’s next is the official remake of Ninnu Kori. Atharvaa and Anupama will reprise the roles of Nani and Nivetha Thomas respectively, while the actor for Aadhi's role is yet to be locked.” As one may remember, Ninnu Kori, which released in 2017, starred Nani, NIvetha Thomas and Aadhi Pinisetty. The film went on to become a huge hit and was critically-acclaimed as well. It will be interesting to see how the film is altered in order to make it suitable for the Tamil audience. Ninnu Kori was directed by debutant Shiva Nirvana and produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments.
The major portions of this remake will be shot in Chennai. But some parts will also be shot in the US or Australia. According to reports, Atharvaa plays a PhD scholar in the film, and Anupama will be seen as a Bharathnatyam artiste. Shanmuga Sundaram will be handling the camera and Kabilan Vairamuthu is writing the dialogues. The film was officially launched with a puja in February and will go on floors next month, Let's wait whether the remake can live up to the original film or not!