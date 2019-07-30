In Com Staff July 30 2019, 3.45 pm July 30 2019, 3.45 pm

Director Ponram is known for his films like Varuthapadaatha Vaalibar Sangam, Rajini Murugan and Seemaraja, all of which included Sivakarthikeyan. However, for his fourth directorial, the director chose to not go along with SK. In fact, as already known, he is teaming up with Sasikumar and Rajkiran for a rural family drama. The film is said to be high on emotions and both the actors were super impressed with the story. The film, which is currently in pre-production, will also be reportedly high on action. Now, we have an interesting development for you regarding this project. Our sources have informed us that the film will go on floors from September!

Speaking to us exclusively, our sources close to the project said, “The film’s shoot is set to start from September 10. The pre-production work is currently on in full swing.” This sure is happy news for all fans who have been eagerly waiting for an update regarding this project. The film is said to have music by D Imman and he has already worked with Ponram in all the other three previous films. Although not much is known yet, the director has earlier revealed that the film will have all the elements and the audience will thoroughly enjoy watching it. Interestingly, Rajkiran was earlier a part of Ponram's Rajinimurugan which emerged to become a massive hit. Since it is a rural entertainer and it does not have SK as the lead, the audience is very interested to see how this cast works out for the director, who has earlier only worked with SK.