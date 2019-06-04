In Com Staff June 04 2019, 10.22 pm June 04 2019, 10.22 pm

Veteran director SA Chandrasekar is noted for his critically acclaimed films like Sattam Oru Iruttarai, Naan Sigappu Manidhan, Sukran, and a few others. His last directorial was Touring Talkies and since then, fans have been waiting to know what his next film will be. He had announced a while back that he will be making a film with Jai and we already revealed that Athulya Ravi has been brought on-board to play one of the female leads. We got in touch with SAC to gather some more interesting deets about the film and he told us the film has been titled Love Matter!

Talking to us exclusively, he said, “We have started to shoot the film and it is called Love Matter. It will be a coming of age romantic film with Jai in the lead role. We had initially kept the lead character's name as Karthik, but Jai insisted that he wants the character name to be Vijay, since the protagonists in most of my directorial films are called Vijay, and it also happens to be my son's name. Jai will play the character of Vijay." Well, looks like the actors will not just be sharing a similar face but also the same name! A report in a leading daily suggests that the director has already finished the initial few days of the shoot. As for the second lead actress, sources say either Aishwarya Dutta or Vaibhavi Shandilya will be roped in.