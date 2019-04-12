image
  3. Regional
Exclusive: Director Santhosh P Jayakumar confirms Theemai Than Vellum but with major changes!

Regional

Exclusive: Director Santhosh P Jayakumar confirms Theemai Than Vellum but with major changes!

Santhosh P Jayakumar will make Theemai Than Vellum but not with Studio Green

back
Gautham KarthikSanthosh P JayakumarStudio GreenTheemai Than VellumTrending In South
nextGV Prakash's Watchman Review: Yet another below par film from director Vijay

within