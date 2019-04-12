Exclusive: Director Santhosh P Jayakumar confirms Theemai Than Vellum but with major changes!

In Com Staff April 12 2019, 3.50 pm April 12 2019, 3.50 pm

Hara Hara Mahadevaki and Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu director Santhosh P Jayakumar became an instant hit among youth film buffs with his unique brand of making adult themed movies. Though his movies are not for family or child audiences, Santhosh Jayakumar has ensured that his projects get the maximum buzz and are much talked about. Following these two movies with Gautham Karthik in the lead, he made Ghajinikanth with Arya and Sayyeshaa as the lead pair. Though this romantic comedy was not a blockbuster hit, it still got a very good reach among the public. It was then announced that this young director would be making a U certificate movie for the Studio Green production house and after a while even the title was announced as Theemai Than Vellum. Interestingly, the title poster announcement carried Santhosh P Jayakumar's name as Sandy and it was reported that Gautham Karthik would again be roped in as hero.

However, a couple of days back, reports from sources close to the production house stated that the project was being dropped due to creative differences between the director and the banner. We spoke to the director to know his stance on this. He says, "The project has not been dropped. I am definitely making this movie but with a different production house. Also, the cast is being revamped and an official announcement will happen soon. We expect to begin shooting by the end of May or the first week of June!" This does indeed prove that there has been a fall out between the director and Studio Green. He also went on to add, "My name remains Santhosh P Jayakumar and I would appreciate it if I am not credited as Sandy. That name change was something that was done without my approval!"

Santhosh P Jayakumar is just done with the Telugu remake of Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu. This movie, titled Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu in Telugu, is an exact remake of the Tamil original and was released on March 22. Just as for the Tamil version, the Telugu movie also got mixed responses but was well received by the youth. With this parting of ways between director Santhosh and Studio Green, it remains to be seen if the project will still retain the title - Theemai Than Vellum. Stay tuned for further updates...