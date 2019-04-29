Exclusive: Director Sundar C to make Aranmanai 3 after completing his ongoing film with Vishal

  3. Regional
Director Sundar C to make Aranmanai 3 after completing his ongoing film with Vishal

Director Sundar C to make Aranmanai 3 after completing his ongoing film with Vishal

According to sources, director Sundar C is all set to make a threequel to his horror series Aranmanai whose script work is simultaneously being worked upon.

