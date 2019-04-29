Exclusive: Director Sundar C to make Aranmanai 3 after completing his ongoing film with Vishal

In Com Staff April 29 2019, 9.18 pm April 29 2019, 9.18 pm

Director Sundar C's last film, Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven with STR, Megha Akash, and Catherine Tresa in lead roles was a flop show at the box office. He has already started to shoot for his next film that has Vishal in the lead role. Touted to be a stylish action entertainer, the shooting of this film is progressing at Cappadocia in Turkey and a major part of the film will be shot there. This yet to be titled film has Tamannaah and Mollywood beauty Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the female leads.

We now hear from our reliable sources that director Sundar C is all set to make a threequel to his horror series Aranmanai. Our source informs, "Sundar will soon finish the shooting of Vishal's film, probably within the next two or three months and after that, he will be doing Aranmanai 3. The script work is simultaneously on progress. The project is in its very initial stages and it will take some time for things to get finalized." Aranmanai (2014) featured Sundar C, Vinay, Hansika Motwani and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles and it turned out to be a box office success. The success of that film lead to the sequel which came out in 2016 with Siddharth, Trisha, and Hansika as the main leads. Despite its negative reviews from the critics, it made some decent business at the theatres.

With the recent Kanchana 3 storm showing a rage at the box office with huge numbers, it looks like director Sundar C is also influenced by that and wants to make a film that would land him in a profitable zone. But one can be assured that this part will also be a masala filled horror comedy that might not satisfy the critics and passionate cinema lovers, but could impress the family audience.