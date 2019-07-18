In Com Staff July 18 2019, 5.37 pm July 18 2019, 5.37 pm

The fact that Dulquer Salmaan is a heartthrob is not unknown. The actor is not only winning hearts in the regional industries but has even moved on to Bollywood now. Looking back, there are a few films that made him the brilliant actor that he is now. Charlie, directed by Martin Prakkat, was one of them. The film, which released in 2016, was not just a feel-good one but it also captured some raw emotions in a magnificent way. Now that producers and filmmakers are all into remakes, how can such a good film not fall under the radar? According to our sources, Charlie is all set to be remade in Tamil. But, the more interesting part is that Madhavan is going to reprise Dulquer's role in it!

Our sources exclusively told us, “Charlie is being remade in Tamil by debut director Dhileepan and Madhavan will be essaying the lead role in it. The film’s shoot is set to start in September and the cinematography will be handled by Dinesh Krishnan.” Now, that’s interesting, right? Although an official confirmation has not come in yet, we wonder which heroine will be roped in to reprise Parvathy's role. Charlie went on to become a box office hit not only because of the actors but also because the cinematography was brilliant in it. The film was shot in some beautiful locations and that worked out very well with the storyline. Whether it works out for the Tamil version or not, that will be something to look forward to.

Meanwhile, Madhavan has a string of new films lined up. He is currently busy with Nishabdam, which also stars Anushka Shetty. His ambitious project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, has also kept him busy. It has also been announced that he is set to make a comeback to Bollywood with Dahi Chinni! Stay tuned…