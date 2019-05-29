  3. Regional
EXCLUSIVE: Ghibran roped in as music director of Saaho after the exit of Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy

Regional

EXCLUSIVE: Ghibran roped in as music director of Saaho after the exit of Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy

Saaho is set to hit the screens on August 15.

back
EntertainmentGhibranPrabhasregionalsaahoTrending In South
nextGouri G Kishan confirms reprising the role of young Jaanu in 96 Telugu remake!

within