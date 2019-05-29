EXCLUSIVE: Ghibran roped in as music director of Saaho after the exit of Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy

In Com Staff May 29 2019, 12.06 am May 29 2019, 12.06 am

Fans of Prabhas are currently awaiting the much-hyped release of Saaho. The film will see Prabhas playing the lead role alongside Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. The makers have already released two posters from the film where Prabhas looks absolutely fierce. They have also announced that the audience will get to see the film in theatres from August 15th. Now, previously it was known that Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy were going to compose the music for this film. But, after they announced their departure from the film, fans were wondering who will be brought on board. Our sources tell us that Ghibran has been chosen for the project now!

Our sources tell us- “After the exit of musical trio Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy, makers of Saaho have decided to bring on-board Ghibran. An official announcement regarding this should be made soon.” When we checked with Ghibran's spokesperson, they confirmed the news saying it is true. Well, Ghibran is on a roll and it is no wonder that the makers may have decided to get him on-board. Interestingly, Ghibran has also scored two soundtracks for its making videos – the Shades of Saaho chapter 1 and 2. Prabhas has undergone intense training to perfect the action sequences. It will be interesting to see whether the film lives up to all the hype that has been built up surrounding it. Shraddha Kapoor too looks intense in the teasers and it has been revealed that she will be playing the role of a cop.

It was being said that Salman Khan would be a part of Saaho too, but those reports were squashed by the director. Saaho also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Chunkey Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles. Presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and helmed by Sujeeth, Saaho is set to hit the screens on August 15.