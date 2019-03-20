Exclusive: GV Prakash on the viral 'Chowkidar' in Watchman, Kuppathu Raja, Jail and a lot more

GV Prakash has earned a good name for himself as an ‘actor’ thanks to the release of Naachiyaar and Sarvam Thaala Mayam in quick succession. Both these films are milestone outings for the multifaceted youngster. In a recent exclusive chat with us, GV said that directors are now approaching him with more performance heavy parts thanks to the impact created by these two films. GV is gearing up for the back to back release of Kuppathu Raja and Watchman on April 5th and 12th respectively. He spoke to us about these flicks and his other films which are getting ready.

“Kuppathu Raja will show a very raw, energetic, ‘local’ side of me. Baba Bhaskar has showcased that locality in a very authentic manner. It will be a vivid portrayal of the lifestyle of people hailing from that particular milieu. Watchman will be a different kind of a thriller from director Vijay. It was a challenge for me to act with a dog; it was akin to acting with a kid. Since I’m a dog lover, I relished this prospect. Watchman also gave me great scope in the background score department; the film has just one promo song with me and Sayyeshaa. Director Pandiraj recently saw the film and he loved it completely, " said GV.

The viral ‘Chowkidar’ reference in the Watchman poster has caught the attention of one and all. GV attributes this reach to the poster designer’s timely creativity and awareness. GV also added that Ayngaran, Adangathey and few other already announced films of his are all ready for release in quick succession. He sounded particularly kicked about Jail, directed by Vasantha Balan. He said, “Whenever it releases, Jail will be spoken about on a national basis. After Naachiyaar, it’s another completely new makeover for me in Jail.”

GV is currently in the process of completing the shoot of his film with director Sasi and actor Siddharth, titled Sivappu Manjal Pachai. His energy and non-stop dedication to work are praiseworthy!