Exclusive: GV Prakash says Asuran score will blend world music and local folk

Apart from his many acting ventures, GV Prakash is also busy exclusively scoring just the music for some really big films such as ‘Suriya 38’ to be directed by Sudha Kongara, Dhanush - Vetrimaaran’s Asuran and the multilingual Thalaivi, the recently announced official Jayalalitha biopic to be directed by Vijay. The multifaceted composer opened up about the music scope in these films in a recent exclusive chat with us.

“ ‘Suriya 38’ is all about some fantastic musical collaborations which will be revealed one by one. The film’s music will be in an international zone. Thalaivi’s music will have a vintage, classic feel. The film’s lead heroine (the one who will play Jayalalitha) announcement will be massive. Thalaivi will also mark my return to Bollywood after Gangs of Wasseypur. Asuran will be a blend of world music and local folk. It’s my 4th film with Vetrimaaran after Polladhavan, Aadukalam, and Visaranai. Even after more than 10 years of its release, people still remember my BGM themes from Polladhavan, " said GV.

GV is also very happy with the response that people are giving to his background score in Selvaraghavan’s cult flick Aayirathil Oruvan (2010) after the film’s many throwback shows in recent times. He said, “Back then, some popular media outlets rated the film inexplicably low! It’s not every time that people specially mention the music of a film after such playback shows. It’s an overwhelming feeling to get such comments for the film’s background score. I still believe that Aayirathil Oruvan is my best work till date.”

Lots on the plate for fans of GV’s music in the coming months. We are tuned in already!