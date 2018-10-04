Exclusive: Hansika handpicks the very best of her 50

Hansika was in Chennai for a fitness related event on Wednesday. The star appeared very cheerful throughout and interacted with the press in a lively manner.

She is just 27 and has managed to complete 50 films. "I've gained a great fan base over all these years. Be it the South or in Mumbai, I'm mobbed. But Chennai will always remain special to me. I like to spend time in the city and see myself as a Chennai ponnu," she said.

Hansika adds that she hasn't lost anything as a result of working so hard at such an early stage of her life. She adds that she still gets pocket money from her mother despite being a star with swanky cars and all the materialistic assets that one can possess.

When asked to pick the best among her 50 films so far, Hansika picked Aranmanai 1 and 2 due to director Sundar C, and the love story Romeo Juliet. "I was almost like the villain in the first half of Romeo Juliet. It was a new experience for me. And, Engeyum Kaadhal is my musical favourite."

Maha, her 50th film, is a thriller and Hansika adds that it's a good time for women-oriented films in Tamil cinema and expressed optimism that this film will work too. She also has two different cop films, Thuppakki Munai and 100, in her kitty.

When asked if she is putting any extra efforts for her 50th film, Hansika calmly stated that it won't be right on her part to attach extra significance to her 50th film. "Be it my 40th or 50th film, they are all dear to me", signed off the cherubic star.