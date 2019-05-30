EXCLUSIVE: Harish Kalyan to do a film with director Sasi? Here's what the actor has to say...

In Com Staff May 30 2019, 6.37 pm May 30 2019, 6.37 pm

Harish Kalyan is currently a busy man, shooting for his next with director Sanjay Bharathi, which has been titled Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae. We also informed earlier that he has signed a project with the Yuddham Sharanam director Krishna Marimuthu, which would be an official remake of the Bollywood film Vicky Donor. The film is being bankrolled by Screen Scene Productions and has been titled Dharala Prabhu. Now, reports are abuzz that Harish has signed a film with director Sasi, for his next! Reportedly, the film will go on floors in September. When we got in touch with Harish, he said nothing has been finalised yet.

Talking to us exclusively, Harish said, “It is true that I am in talks with director Sasi. Only initial talks have been held regarding this and nothing has been finalized yet. Let’s hope it happens.” Well, that answers all the queries! Reports state that the film will be bankrolled by Balaji Kapa, under the banner of Madhav Media. Interestingly, the same production house had also earlier produced Harish Kalyan's Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum. Director Sasi is currently busy with his film starring Siddharth and GV Prakash, which has been titled Sivappu Manjal Pachchai. Over the years he has delivered many hits and we are sure if this project with Harish happens, it too will be something to look forward to!

Harish is busy shooting for his Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae, which is being produced by Gokulam Gopalan, under his Sree Gokulam Movies banner. This movie's director Sanjay Bharathi is the son of veteran director and actor Santhana Bharathi and is also a former associate of director Vijay. As mentioned earlier, Harish is also working on the remake of Vicky Donor and it will be intriguing to see whether this remake does as well as the Hindi one or not.