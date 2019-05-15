EXCLUSIVE: Harish Kalyan's next movie to be the remake of Vicky Donor!

In Com Staff May 15 2019, 10.03 pm May 15 2019, 10.03 pm

We had earlier revealed that Harish Kalyan had signed a project with Yuddham Sharanam director Krishna Marimuthu. The actor is already busy shooting for his next film with director Sanjay Bharathi, titled Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae, which will feature four actresses. Coming back to his project with director Krishna, our sources have confirmed to us that the film will be an official remake of the Bollywood film Vicky Donor, which featured Ayushmann Khurrana! Now, that sure is some exciting news for all fans of the film!

Speaking to us exclusively, our source close to the production house revealed, “Harish Kalyan’s film with Krishna Marimuthu will be the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Vicky Donor. This film will be produced by Screenscene Productions.” Hopefully, an official announcement will be made soon regarding this film’s remaining cast and crew members. This film will be the director’s second and needless to say, expectations are pretty high. He had previously directed the film Yuddham Sharanam which starred Naga Chaitanya and Lavanya Tripathi, in the lead. It will be exciting to see how this remake turns out since Vicky Donor was a huge hit among the Hindi audiences and it made Ayushmann extremely famous.

Meanwhile, Harish has started shooting for Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae which is being produced by Gokulam Gopalan, under his Sree Gokulam Movie banner. The director of this film is Sanjay Bharathi, son of veteran director and actor Santhana Bharathi and is also a former associate of director Vijay. Harish became famous after his stint in Bigg Boss and now it looks like he is well on his way to becoming a huge star!