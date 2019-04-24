EXCLUSIVE: Harish Kalyan's next to be with Yuddham Sharanam director Krishna Marimuthu

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 11.45 pm April 24 2019, 11.45 pm

Harish Kalyan's last release was the romantic thriller, Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum, which did decently well at the Box Office. The actor is currently busy with his next film with Sanjay Bharathi’s Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae. The film will feature four actresses alongside Harish and one of them is Rhea Chakraborty. Now, we have some exclusive information for you regarding the actor’s next! Our sources have revealed that Harish has signed a project with Yuddham Sharanam director Krishna Marimuthu. Isn’t that exciting news?

When we contacted our sources, they told us exclusively, “Harish Kalyan has signed a film with director Krishna Marimuthu. The film will be produced by Screenscene Productions. An official announcement regarding this will be made soon.” Krishna RV Marimuthu made his debut as a director with the film Yuddham Sharanam which starred Naga Chaitaya and Lavanya Tripathi. The film went on to become a huge success and it was appreciated a lot by the audience. This film will be the director’s second film and needless to say, expectations are pretty high.Meanwhile, Harish Kalyan has started shooting for Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae which is being produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the Sree Gokulam Movie banner. The film will have music by Ghibran and many reports are stating that it will be an astrology based film. The director of this film is Sanjay Bharathi, who is a former associate of director Vijay. Harish gained immense popularity with his stint in Bigg Boss and the film Pyaar Prema Kadhal. Stay tuned for more updates!