Exclusive: Here is an update about Simran Kaur Mundi’s Punjabi comeback Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki

April 29 2019

It was last year when we shared the news that actress Simran Kaur Mundi is making a comeback with a movie named Main Tenu Samjawan Ki. The movie was under the banner of Thoth Ventures, who has earlier made Punjabi movie Virsa in 2010, other than this the production house has also made Bollywood movies. When we broke the news to you, the movie was in its pre-production stage and had to go on floor in March 2019.

But now when March 2019 has passed, we didn’t hear anything about the movie at all. But an insider from the industry leaked what has been happening behind the scenes. According to reports, the movie was about a love triangle, which also included a Pakistani Guy. But as the Pulwama attack happened, the makers thought of re-scripting the film. Now they have taken writer Surmeet Maavi on board from the project. Earlier than this Surmeet has penned stories for Punjab 1984, Gun and goal and also has been a dialogue writer for many hit Punjabi movies.

The movie shall now go on the floor late this year and will be released in 2020. Actress Simran Mundi still remains on board. Let’s see if they change the story altogether or they rework on this love triangle or, maybe they start the project with the same one when thing between India Pakistan settle down. Remember how the name of Binnu Dhillon – Mandy Takhar starrer Band Vaaje was renamed from the announced title Kudiye Lahore Diye?

As the project has been shifted, it seems like we really have to wait to watch Mundi’s comeback.