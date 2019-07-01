In Com Staff July 01 2019, 5.34 pm July 01 2019, 5.34 pm

Santhanam is currently occupied with his upcoming film A1 or Accused No.1. The film went on floors in October 2018 and has neared its completion. The first look, which was released in March, was well-received on social media and it is being extremely anticipated by his fans. This film stars Santhanam and Tara Alisha Berry in the lead roles. The rest of the star cast includes Lollu Sabha Maaran, Mottai Rajendran, Thangadurai and Swaminathan. Now, our sources close to the film have told us exclusively that the film is all set to release on July 12! Well, that sure is very exciting news for all Santhanam fans.

According to our sources, “Makers are happy with the progress made on A1 and have decided to release it on July 12. The official announcement will be made soon.” This is good news for fans as they have been eagerly waiting to see Santhanam on the big screen for quite a long time now. A1 is a romantic entertainer set in North Madras and reportedly, it will not just be a full-on comedy film. Reports state that Santhanam plays a guy from North Madras and will be called Saravanan in this film. A1 is being directed by debutant Johnson. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for this flick, with cinematography done by Gopi Jagadeeswaran and editing by Leo John Paul.