Exclusive: How did Vignesh Shivn come onboard to direct Kolamaavu Kokila’s promo videos? The director answers!

These days, promoting a film by releasing the song's visuals is a usual practice. Though Tamil cinema has been late to adapt to the strategy in comparison to Bollywood, many producers are now brave enough to bring out song videos in order to create a buzz among the audience. But in the case of Nayanthara’s Kolamaavu Kokila, which is due for release on 17th August 2018, the team has gone a step ahead by creating original promotional videos, that have struck a chord with the audience.

Interestingly, Thaana Serndha Kootam director Vignesh Shivn has directed two of the videos. Asking the film’s director, Nelson, on how this union happened, he tells us “Initially, I was supposed to shoot these videos on my own. But during the final stages of the film, it became really hard to handle everything at the same time, as I had to sit through the edits and the final sound mix of the film. When the producers decided to outsource the job, we called on Vignesh Shivn as he is a common friend of both myself and Anirudh, which would make it easier as we share a great rapport.”

Vignesh Shivn has directed the music videos for the songs Thittam Poda Theriyala and Gun-in Kadhal. While the former featuring composer Anirudh has already found its spot on YouTube, the latter will be a glossy video which will have Nayanthara and Anirudh together, with cinematography by Ravi Varman. Closer to the release, the team will unveil it for public viewing.