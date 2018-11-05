Exclusive: Jayam Ravi likens Raashi Khanna to Tamannaa

Jayam Ravi would be looking to end 2018 on a good note after tasting success with Tik Tik Tik earlier this year. He has Adangamuru in the running to release on December 14th. Directed by debutant Karthik, Ravi plays a cop yet again in this film, which has Raashi Khanna as his pair.

Over the years, Ravi is seen as a lucky charm for heroines who make their big screen debut in his films. Be it Sadha, Asin, Hansika or the most recent Sayyeshaa, these ladies worked with Ravi in the early stages of their careers and went on to make it big in the industry. Ravi, similarly, sees a promising future ahead for Raashi Khanna too.

Adangamaru would be her 2nd Tamil film after the highly successful Imaikka Nodigal. Ravi had good words for Raashi in a recent exclusive chat with us,

"Like Tamannaah, Raashi Khanna is also very dedicated. She makes that extra effort to be convincing with her Tamil lines. She is obviously beautiful as all of us can see, and also has a mature mindset. She is bound to pick good scripts. I'm confident that she will go a long way in Tamil cinema if she doesn't confuse herself with needless opinions from others."