image
Monday, November 5th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Exclusive: Jayam Ravi likens Raashi Khanna to Tamannaa

Regional

Exclusive: Jayam Ravi likens Raashi Khanna to Tamannaa

LmkLmk   November 05 2018, 10.04 pm
back
EntertainmentJayam RaviRaashi KhannaregionalTamannaah
nextSarkar mania spreads to Kerala, Karnataka and the Telugu states too
ALSO READ

Adangamaru Trailer: Jayam Ravi plays a cop-vigilante in this action thriller!

Vijay Antony to compete with Thalapathy Vijay this Diwali?

Back to school for Jayam Ravi as he sheds 20 kgs