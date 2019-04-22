In Com Staff April 22 2019, 12.06 pm April 22 2019, 12.06 pm

It is well known that Jayam Ravi has signed a three-film deal with the production house - Screen Scene Media. And we also told you that his next project would be with director Ahmed of Endrendrum Punnagai and Manithan fame. This film was originally supposed to go on floors late in 2017 but it got pushed and there were rumours too that it would be a remake of Akshay Kumar’s Baby. However, the rumours turned out to be false and it was revealed that the film would be an action flick. Now, the latest update we have for you is that Ahmed has gone to Turkey for the film’s recce.

Our sources have confirmed the news and said, “Ahmed’s next with Jayam Ravi will be an intense action film and currently the director has gone to Turkey for the film’s recce. The shooting will begin soon.” Well, it seems like we are going to witness some beautiful locations in this film! We are also awaiting an official announcement on the cast and crew of the film. A lot of reports state the film will be based on the lines of a military film which gave rise to rumours that it would be a copy of Baby. But, the director has refuted the claims.

Exclusive: Jayam Ravi's next with Ahmed to be shot in Turkey!

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi’s Komaali is progressing well. The film is touted to be a comedy-drama produced by Vels Film International. Written and directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, the film stars Jayam Ravi, Kajal Aggarwal and Samyuktha Hegde in the lead roles. Stay tuned for more updates!