June 30 2019

India's first ever movie with a Chimpanzee in a lead role - Gorilla, has Jiiva, Shalini Pandey and Sathish in lead roles. Said to be based on a bank robbery, this is director Don Sandy's second movie following his debut with Mahabalipuram. The chimpanzee acting in this movie is named Kong and has been trained at the Samut Training Station, in Thailand, which has provided trained animals for a number of Hollywood movies. Produced by Vijay Raghavendra under his All In Pictures banner, Gorilla has music by Sam CS, cinematography by RB Gurudev and Ruben on the edit table. Initially, the movie was supposed to release on June 21 but then the makers moved the release date to July 5th. Now, we hear that the release has been further postponed.

Industry analysts state that there are some financial issues surrounding the movie and this could be one of the reasons behind the delay in release. Some sections of the media are also speculating that the competition is likely to be heavy at the Box Office, for July 5 and this is the reason behind moving Gorilla's release. This movie's teaser was released in September 2018, while the trailer was launched on May 31, early this year. The visuals have sure created a buzz and lots of expectations around the movie and we hope it gets released soon.