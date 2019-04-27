Exclusive: Jimmy Shergill would soon be starting the shoot of his upcoming Punjabi movie

In Com Staff April 27 2019, 7.00 pm April 27 2019, 7.00 pm

The heartthrob Jimmy Shergill who was last seen in Taranvir Jagpal’s Daana Paani opposite Simi Chahal seems to be missing from, Punjabi industry since long. In this era when there are so many movies being announced, we see Jimmy Shergill nowhere around the Punjabi industry. But now there is good news for all Jimmy Shergill fans. An insider from the industry revealed that Jimmy Shergill would soon be starting the shoot of his upcoming Punjabi movie in the month of May.

Yes, the man has signed a project with Apna Heritage production house. The movie is a romantic one and would be shot in Canada. The insider revealed that the director of the movie is Janjot Singh who has been an assistant director to movies like Sardaarji 2. Sources also reveal that the production house is trying to rope in one of the top Punjabi actresses opposite Jimmy Shergill. The movie would entirely be shot in Canada and the shooting shall commence soon.

This year we just saw Actor Jimmy Shergill in Bollywood movie SP Chauhan. He is surely a man of his words. As long back he promised his Punjabi audience that he would give them one Punjabi movie each year, no matter how busy he gets. Hoping that this one gets released this year we are quite excited to see the handsome gentleman on the big screen.