In Com Staff August 02 2019, 8.56 pm August 02 2019, 8.56 pm

Jyothika’s latest release Jackpot, which hit the screens on Friday (August 2), has been receiving mixed reviews; Jyothika seems to be sticking to her plans to appear only in substantial roles and she is quickly gaining the reputation of a performer worth a wager. Jyothika, who had accepted only one movie annually after her comeback, has a slew of upcoming projects and each one seems more promising than the previous one.

Even as the lady gets ready to begin shooting for her next project – Ponmagal Vandhaal – from Saturday (August 3), reports are coming in that she will collaborate with actor-director M Sasikumar on a new project. Director Iraa Saravanan, who had debuted with the 2015 romantic comedy Kathukutty, will be the director of this new movie. Sasikumar, who was last seen in the Rajinikanth movie Petta, is part of a number of upcoming movies – Enai Noki Payum Thota, Kennedy Club, Nadodigal 2, Kombu Vecha Singamda, Na Na and a few others. Some of these projects have been completed but are awaiting release while the others are in various stages of production.

We are already pretty hyped about the action-horror/thriller movie Ponmagal Vandhaal, the first shooting schedule of which will begin this weekend in Ooty. Jyothika had been shooting in Ooty a month ago with her brother-in-law Karthi for a thriller movie directed by director Jeethu Joseph of Papanasam fame. Ponmagal Vandhaal will be Suriya's 2D Entertainment's ninth project and will be directed by debutante director JJ Fredericks. Parthiban, Bhagyaraj, Pandiarajan and Prathap Pothen will appear in significant roles in this movie, which is slated for release towards the end of 2019. The first look of the movie has a pistol, with a pinwheel blooming off its trigger and a profile silhouette of Jyothika’s face. It looks like Jo is very sure about taking up only projects which suit her current image and going by that, we can definitely expect something or the other to be interesting in her projects! Stay tuned for updates...