In Com Staff April 26 2019, 3.29 pm April 26 2019, 3.29 pm

Jyothika, in her second innings has been exceedingly doing well and her choice of films has also been different and performance oriented. In fact one can say this augurs in a trend of audience accepting married actresses in films which is really good for the industry as well. In that breadth, we would like to update that the Kushi actress has completed her latest film which is directed by Kalyan of Gulebagavali fame. The film produced by 2D Entertainment which is Suriya’s banner is the 11thventure for the company.

We have some interesting update on the film’s title. Sources close to the team have shed light on this subject. “Jackpot is the title of the film. This will be in concurrence with the content”. Ever since the Tamil Nadu government relaxed their rules about titles in Tamil, the industry has been coming out with various titles that are English or Hindi or other languages too. Rajinikanth’s Darbar has clearly its origin in Urdu. Coming to Jyothika’s film Jackpot, the unit apparently completed the shoot in just 35 days.

Exclusive: Jyothika starrer produced by Suriya titled Jackpot

On the day of wrapping up the shoot, producer Suriya visited the sets at Binny Mills, Chennai where the unit was filming a song. The team revealed images where Jyothika and veteran actress Revathi were seen sitting on a bike in black costumes. One could see all the happy faces which included the director, Rajasekar Pandian, dance master Brinda and others. Vishal Chandrasekhar is composing the music in Jackpot where Yogi Babu plays an interesting role. The team goes into post production of the film now