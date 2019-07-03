In Com Staff July 03 2019, 9.55 pm July 03 2019, 9.55 pm

Kaappan, which is one of the most awaited films of this year, will see Tamil star Suriya and the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal coming together for the first time. As already known, the film is set to release on August 30th and fans waiting with bated breath for it. It was announced that the audio rights of the film have been bagged by Sony Music. Now, we have some exclusive news for you! According to our sources, the audio release event for the film will be held on July 23rd! Interestingly, this falls on the birthday of Suriya and surely is a huge gift for the fans.

Talking to us exclusively our sources revealed to us, “The audio release of Kaappan will be held on Suriya’s birthday i.e. July 23rd and Sony Music will be releasing it.” The songs of this film have been composed by well-known Harris Jayaraj. Interestingly, the first song from the film will be unveiled on July 5th and it has been titled Siriki. Reports state that Mohanlal plays Arya’s father in the film. Suriya is supposedly playing the role of a bodyguard and will be on protection duty of both Mohanlal and Arya. As already known, Kaappaan is directed by K. V. Anand and written by Pattukkottai Prabakar and features Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa, Poorna, Boman Irani and Chirag Jani in important roles. This is the third time that Suriya and K.V. Anand have joined hands.