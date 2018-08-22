Exclusive: Kadai Kutty Singam thumps Kaala and takes the top spot

Director Pandiraj's Karthi, the Sayyeshaa starrer Kadai Kutty Singam is on a glorious run and it doesn't look like it will be ending any time soon. The film is in its 6th week and is still collecting big during the weekend days.

KKS has now emerged as the film with the highest number of footfalls (audience count) among all the films released in Tamil Nadu this year. Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala held this record prior to KKS, and now it has been thumped to the second place. Kaala still has the higher gross in the state due to the inflated ticket rates that it had in theaters in and around Chennai.

KKS has grossed close to 55 crores in the state and is still drawing big crowds in B and C centres. The film is already out on Amazon Prime, which has curtailed its run in the A centres. But the rural belt remains largely unaffected. This run has pleasantly shocked the trade!

Director Pandiraj meanwhile will be one of the chief guests at the audio and teaser launch event of Sivakarthikeyan’s maiden production venture Kanaa, which is planned for August 23. It must be noted that Pandiraj introduced Siva as a lead hero in Tamil cinema with Marina and also made the successful Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga with Siva as one of the two heroes.