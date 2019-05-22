EXCLUSIVE: Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil launch has not been pushed. Deets here...

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 8.29 pm May 22 2019, 8.29 pm

For Indians, every year after the IPL is over, the craze of Bigg Boss sets in. Whether it is Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss or the one that Kamal Haasan hosts in Tamil, the reality show is a hit among the masses! After many speculations, it was confirmed that Kamal Haasan is coming back for the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil through a new promo for this season. Fans rejoiced and their happiness knew no bounds. Now, reports were stating that the show, which usually airs in June, might get postponed by a month so as to not clash with the ICC Cricket World Cup. However, Vijay TV’s spokesperson exclusively told us that the show has not been postponed!

Vijay TV’s spokesperson told us, “The rumours are completely false and we have not pushed the airing date. The show will start in June and the official date will be announced soon.” Reports state that the show may air in the first or second week of June. An official word on the contestants will also be announced soon. While the first season was won by Arav, Riythvika emerged victorious in Bigg Boss Tamil 2. It is no doubt that Kamal Haasan is one of the most popular stars in Indian cinema and he made his entry into the small screen by becoming the host of the Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 show, in 2017.

Later, Kamal went on to host the season 2 of Bigg Boss Tamil, in 2018. Fans have already started speculating about the contestants for this year. Names of many celebrities are doing the rounds to become participants on the show. As of now, names like Chandini Tamilarasan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Riaz Khan, T Rajendharr and a few others, are touted to become participants. Hopefully, we’ll get to know soon!