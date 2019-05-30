Exclusive: Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 makers Lyca Productions reveal movie is well & truly back on track!

In Com Staff May 30 2019, 11.15 pm May 30 2019, 11.15 pm

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's magnum opus Indian 2, which is considered to be his swansong from the world of Cinema or to be more specific - acting, went on floors early this year! However, after a few days of brisk shooting, the movie's progress halted due to various reasons. This movie, directed by Shankar and bankrolled by Lyca Productions, had quite the buzz surrounding it. At that time, with the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, Kamal Haasan took time off to handle his political party's candidates selection which was followed by the campaigning and then eventually the elections. This lead to many speculations, most of which stated that the movie had been shelved. Some sections of the media also claimed that the movie had changed hands and that a different production house would be taking over.

Once the elections were done with and the results were announced, it was expected that Indian 2 would take off. However, a new set of speculations arose that there were budget issues between the production banner and director Shankar. Some reports stated that a new agreement had been drafted with revised budgets. To clarify these speculations, we got in touch with Lyca Productions and we were given clarity. A spokesperson from the banner says, "Please don't believe in all the rumours that are going around. Yes, the movie got stalled due to various reasons. However, now both Kamal Haasan and director Shankar have given us dates to begin shooting. Unfortunately, due to the delay, some of the technicians have begun working on other projects. We are just drafting plans to bring back the team to resume shooting and it will happen soon!"

We also got news that a set that had initially been erected at Gokulam Studios (Chennai) for Indian 2, still exists and that the production house is still paying the rent for that. So, they are looking to see if the sequences which have been planned to be shot on this set are going to be the very first shots to be canned, when shooting resumes. The original Indian, which released in 1996 spoke of a patriotic freedom fighter, taking extreme measures against the rampant corruption in current society. The First Look of Indian 2 has raised a lot of expectations for the movie and we are sure when the project releases, it will live up to all the expectations!