Exclusive: Karagattakaran, the cult classic Tamil film to have a sequel after 30 years!

Karagattakaran is a landmark film in the annals of Tamil films which can never be forgotten. The film released in the year 1989 had everything going in its favor and created a history in collections. Directed by Gangai Amaran, the leads were Ramarajan and Kanaka with comedians Goundamani and Senthil contributing majorly to the popularity of the film. It is the age of the sequels and what better film other than Karagattakaran can have a sequel? Yes, Karagattakaran will soon have a sequel made.

When we spoke to director Gangai Amaran on this, he was very positive that a sequel is going to be made. He said, “Yes, there will be Karagattakaran sequel soon”. Although he did not divulge many details about the sequel, it certainly is a good news to the lovers of Karagattakaran. Music of the film was one of the greatest USP and music composer Ilayaraja was a greatest asset to the film. Even now, his tunes, Maanguyilae, Indha Maan, Kudagu and Mundhi Mundi remain the favorites of music lovers.

Of course, we are not sure if Ilayaraja will continue to weave his musical magic in the sequel too as the brothers Gangai Amaran and Ilayaraja are not on talking terms. Lead actors Ramarajan and Kanaka are also not in the field now. The comedy track of Vaazhaipazham between Goundamani and Senthil is remembered even now and to bring back that into the sequel would be a challenge of sorts. The film when released in the year 1989 ran for more than one year charting a new trailblazer. The story is a simple one of a male Karagattam dancer falling in love with a female dancer practicing the same art form but crossing many hurdles to reach the marriage stage. To make a sequel to this, one has to write the story to suit the sensibilities of the current audience and at the same time not disturb the soul of the original. The development on this subject has started and stay tuned to read our updates.