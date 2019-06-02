Vijay and Atlee’s much-awaited film Thalapathy 63, has been making the headlines for quite some time now. Regular updates have been coming in regarding the film’s progress, which has increased the film’s hype even more. We already told you that the makers may release the first look of the film on Thalapathy’s birthday and you also know that only one look would be released. Big companies are showing immense interest in buying the rights of the film and now we have an exciting update! According to our source, Karan Johar may release the Hindi dubbed version of Thalapathy 63! Isn’t that exciting news?
Our source exclusively revealed to us, “Thalapathy 63 will be released for his fans in a Hindi dubbed version as well. Dharma Productions is in talks with the makers to release this film in Hindi.” For those who do not know, Dharma Productions is owned by Karan Johar and he has also collaborated with a few big films in the South earlier, like Baahubali 2. Karan Johar had taken an interest in South films from a while ago and it looks like he might just be able to grab another biggie with Thalapathy 63! As for Kollywood, it seems like Screen Scene is waiting in line to grab the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of the film!
Thalapathy 63 has Nayanthara, Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Devadarshini, Indhuja and Reba Monica John, in the star cast. Vijay's character in this movie is called Michael and he is rumoured to be playing the role of a football coach. Several reports state that he has undergone heavy training for this role. Most of the shoot has happened in and around Chennai and further shoot is progressing at a very fast pace. Fans are currently eager to see the first look of the film, which is rumoured to be out soon.