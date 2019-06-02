In Com Staff June 02 2019, 1.41 pm June 02 2019, 1.41 pm

Vijay and Atlee’s much-awaited film Thalapathy 63, has been making the headlines for quite some time now. Regular updates have been coming in regarding the film’s progress, which has increased the film’s hype even more. We already told you that the makers may release the first look of the film on Thalapathy’s birthday and you also know that only one look would be released. Big companies are showing immense interest in buying the rights of the film and now we have an exciting update! According to our source, Karan Johar may release the Hindi dubbed version of Thalapathy 63! Isn’t that exciting news?

Our source exclusively revealed to us, “Thalapathy 63 will be released for his fans in a Hindi dubbed version as well. Dharma Productions is in talks with the makers to release this film in Hindi.” For those who do not know, Dharma Productions is owned by Karan Johar and he has also collaborated with a few big films in the South earlier, like Baahubali 2. Karan Johar had taken an interest in South films from a while ago and it looks like he might just be able to grab another biggie with Thalapathy 63! As for Kollywood, it seems like Screen Scene is waiting in line to grab the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of the film!