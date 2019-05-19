EXCLUSIVE: Karnataka theatre rights of Suriya's NGK sold to Dheeraj Enterprises

In Com Staff May 19 2019, 7.12 pm May 19 2019, 7.12 pm

Suriya's upcoming action political drama - NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan, is no doubt one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film, which is set to hit the screens on May 31, has been the talk of the town because of the first time collaboration of Suriya and Selvaraghavan. The hype for the film reached new heights when the makers released the trailer of the film, a few weeks back. While fans and the makers are gearing up for the release, our sources have exclusively told us that the theatrical rights for NGK in Karnataka, have been bought by Dheeraj Enterprises.

Our sources informed us, “As NGK is gearing up for a big release, distributors of the upcoming Kannada movie Sringeri, Dheeraj Enterprises, bought the theatrical rights of the film in Karnataka.” It surely will be interesting to see how this film performs in Karnataka. Recently, our sources also revealed to us that NGK makers are planning to get a Twitter emoji for the film for promotions! Thalapathy Vijay’s Mersal was the first Tamil film ever to have an emoji on Twitter. This film is expected to be Suriya’s biggest hit in Telugu.

NGK stars Suriya, Sai Pallavi, and Rakul Preet Singh as the lead actors. This film has been bankrolled by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures and it has Yuvan Shankar Raja for music, Siva Kumar Vijayan for cinematography and Praveen KL for editing.