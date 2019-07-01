In Com Staff July 01 2019, 6.37 pm July 01 2019, 6.37 pm

The young and intelligent Karthick Naren made Kollywood turn to him, with his debut directorial Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. After this film, he immediately began his next Naragasooran with Arvind Swami, Sundeep Kishan, Shriya Saran and others under the production of Gautham Vasudev Menon. But unfortunately for the young director, this film got into a serious financial mess because of Gautham Menon and despite the young man bringing this to everyone’s attention through social media, little was done to release the film. Subsequently, Karthick announced his next, Naadaga Medai, with a poster but it looks like nothing was done on that project too. Recently, the young lad signed his next under the production of Lyca titled Mafia starring Arun Vijay, Nivetha Pethuraj and Prasanna. We hear that the film will start rolling from July 8.

Our sources close to the development team claim, “Karthick Naren’s Mafia’s pre-production work is over and the unit is all set to start shooting from the 8th of July”. This must really be a breather for Naren due to the status of his 2nd film. Thankfully for the director, his project Mafia is funded by Lyca who is known for their professionalism in these matters. Nivetha Pethuraj will be the leading lady in the film. She was seen in the last week’s Telugu film Brochaevaarevarura directed by Vivek Athreya. Earlier, she was also seen in Kishore Thirumala’s Chitralahari. In Tamil, her last film was Thimiru Pidichavan with Vijay Antony.