In Com Staff July 01 2019, 6.14 pm July 01 2019, 6.14 pm

Karthi's latest release, Dev, did not set the cash registers ringing but his upcoming movies' line-up looks very impressive and sure to make it big at the box office. His very next release would be Kaithi, with director Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame. The movie has already been creating quite some buzz online and with no heroine nor any songs, the movie seems to be a taut action thriller. Meanwhile, Karthi is also shuttling between the sets of his next movie with Papanasam director Jeethu Joseph and his 19th movie, with director Bakkiyaraj Kannan. Reports state that he would finish both these movies before beginning work on Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan, in which he plays one of the leads.

We now have an exclusive update on Karthi's project with Remo director Bakkiyaraj Kannan. The first schedule of this movie was wrapped up sometime back and the unit is all set to begin their next. A source close to this movie's unit says, "The second schedule of our project will begin from July 10th! This project's heroine Rashmika Mandanna will also be joining the unit for this schedule's shoot." This project, an action comedy entertainer has been rumoured to be titled Sultan but official confirmation has not been released. We hear that Karthi was in Goa to shoot for his project with Jeethu Joseph. This movie will see Karthi and his real-life sister-in-law Jyothika coming together on screen for the first time.