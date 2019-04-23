Exclusive: Keerthy Suresh says NO to Jayam Ravi's 25th film due to unavailability of dates!

In Com Staff April 23 2019, 3.38 pm April 23 2019, 3.38 pm

Jayam Ravi is right now busy filming for his 24th film, a fun-filled romantic entertainer from debut director Pradeep Ranganathan. Tentatively titled as Komaali, this film has Kajal Aggarwal and Samyuktha Hegde playing the female leads, under the production of Vels Film International. As for Ravi's 25th film, the Adanga Maru actor will join hands with his Romeo Juliet and Bogan director Lakshman, that will be produced by his mother-in-law, Sujatha Vijayakumar for Home Movie Makers. We have now got some interesting developments about this project.

We are informed by our close sources that the team of JR 25 approached Keerthy Suresh to play the female lead, however, the actress couldn't take up the offer due to date issues. Our sources close to the Sarkar actress states, "It is true that the team approached Keerthy to play Ravi's love interest. But, her dates were already full and she couldn't allot the required days and dates for Ravi's film. Keerthy has an untitled Telugu film, directed by Narendra, and her Bollywood debut project with Ajay Devgn and Boney Kapoor will also begin soon. She is also in talks to play the lead in some notable biggies, but it is too early to comment on those projects." Keerthy Suresh is also expected to play one of the leads in Mani Ratnam's dream project, Ponniyin Selvan, the historical epic film. She is said to play the character of Kundhavai in the film.

With Keerthy Suresh saying a 'No' to the makers of JR 25, it is going to be quite interesting to find who is going to romance Ravi in this important film.