Exclusive: Keerthy Suresh says NO to Jayam Ravi's 25th film due to non-availability of dates!

Exclusive: Keerthy Suresh says NO to Jayam Ravi's 25th film due to unavailability of dates!

According to our sources, the team of JR 25 approached Keerthy Suresh to play the female lead, however, the actress couldn't take up the offer due to unavailability of dates.

