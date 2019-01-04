Exclusive: KGF joins Baahubali 2 in elite century territory

In the South Indian industry, if a film is able to gross more than Rs 100 crore in its home state, it’s seen as a huge feat. In Andhra Pradesh, the two Baahubali movies and Rangasthalam managed this feat, while in Telangana, only Baahubali 2 has achieved a 100 crore+ gross so far. In TN, we’ve had Baahubali 2, Mersal, Sarkar, 2.0 and Enthiran gross more than 100 CR in the state. No film has grossed more than Rs 100 crore in Kerala, though Puli Murugan came very close.

Now in Karnataka, Yash’s recent blockbuster KGF has joined Baahubali 2 as the only other Rs 100 crore+ grosser in the state. The film has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore gross mark in just two weeks of its run, thereby taking its worldwide gross total to more than Rs 175 crore. KGF is now part of the all-time Top 10 grossers (worldwide collections) from South Indian cinema. The list is obviously led by Baahubali 2, with 2.0 and Baahubali coming at 2nd and 3rd. The complete Top 10 is as follows,

Baahubali 2 2. 2.0 3. Baahubali 4. Kabali 5. Enthiran 6. Mersal 7. Sarkar 8. I 9. Rangasthalam 10. KGF

KGF has every chance of crossing Rangasthalam. Whether it can make the push towards the Rs 250 crore gross mark remains to be seen, as the coming Pongal - Sankranthi period will see many big films taking over the screens which are currently in KGF’s hold.