Exclusive: Khushbu speaks up on the slapping incident, says I regret not doing it earlier

The election fever is on across the country and it is gripping most of the people. Amidst all this frenzy, an incident involving actress-turned-politician Khushbu during a political rally in Bengaluru on Wednesday is taking the internet by storm! Khushbu has been travelling around the country canvassing for Congress and their allies' candidates, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On Wednesday April 10, before participating in a rally for canvassing votes for the Congress-JD alliance candidate Rizwan Arshad, Khushbu slapped a guy who misbehaved with her in the crowd. Following this, she went ahead with the rally and has since returned to Chennai. We got in touch with this bold lady and got to know her version of what happened!

Talking about this incident, Khushbu says, "Before getting onto the rally van, I had to walk through a crowd to reach it. First, I felt somebody touching me inappropriately and turned to look but then I didn't want to create a scene in front of these many people. However, when the guy tried to act smart with me again, I lost it and gave the guy what he deserved. I actually regret not slapping him the first time itself!" When we enquired if any legal action was being considered against the perpetrator, Khushbu said, "As soon as the incident happened, the Police intervened and I moved on to carry on with the rally! I am sure the Police will handle this issue appropriately. I am now back in Chennai."

A video of this incident has been going viral on the internet and the people's reactions for this have been heavily polarised. Many have come out in support of Khushbu for being bold & reacting to the incident on the spot and have even stated that other women should look up to this and behave as boldly. However, there is a section, more politically driven, which has a completely different view. These people have indicated this incident to be a highlight of how the party leadership and its workers behave in general. Some people have also been attacking Khushbu personally but she has been responding to them strongly, in her inimitable style!