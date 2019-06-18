Lmk June 18 2019, 1.34 am June 18 2019, 1.34 am

Not often does a film top the Chennai city box office for two weekends in a row. The films of the Top 3 stars, Rajini, Ajith, and Vijay, manage this feat regularly but other films have to be accepted by the audience in a big way if this has to happen. That’s what has exactly happened with Kolaigaran, the recent Vijay Antony, Arjun starrer. The film has topped the Chennai box office for the 2nd weekend in a row. It has grossed 2.04 crores in the city after 10 days and has done enough to be termed a genuine hit now. It still has some gas left in the tank! The Taapsee starrer Game Over is placed at the 2nd spot, grossing 45 lakhs in Chennai after its opening 3 days. This never seen before concept thriller has a promising future in the city; it has already been shifted to the prestigious Sathyam main screen in all 4 regular shows this week.

Men in Black: International took the 3rd spot, grossing 39 lakhs in its opening weekend. Sivakarthikeyan’s sophomore production Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja took the 4th spot, grossing 38 lakhs in its opening 3 days. This youthful comedy entertainer turns serious towards its end and has won the approval of a small section of the audience so far. Suttu Pudikka Utharavu took the 5th spot and has grossed 19 lakhs in Chennai in its opening weekend. We have to see if the good reviews can turn around the fortunes of this racy thriller directed by Ram Prakash Rayappa.