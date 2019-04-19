image
  3. Regional
Exclusive: Maari 2 director Balaji Mohan's next project to be with Y Not Studios!

Regional

Exclusive: Maari 2 director Balaji Mohan's next project to be with Y Not Studios!

Maari 2, starred Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Tovino Thomas in the lead roles.

back
Balaji MohanDhanushMaari 2Sai PallaviTovino ThomasTrending In SouthVaralaxmi SarathkumarY Not Studios
nextSri Reddy lauds Telangana CM KCR for his steps against the casting couch

within