Exclusive: Maari 2 director Balaji Mohan's next project to be with Y Not Studios!

In Com Staff April 19 2019, 12.55 pm April 19 2019, 12.55 pm

Director Balaji Mohan is well known as a trendsetter who was also one of the very first directors to transcend to feature films from making short films! He is also credited as being the first Kollywood director to foray into web series, by making As I'm Suffering From Kadhal, in 2017! His first two movies - Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi and Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, were bilinguals made as Love Failure (Telugu) and Samsaaram Aarogyathinu Haanikaram (Malayalam), respectively. His latest movie to hit the screens was Maari 2, starring Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Tovino Thomas, in 2018! Now, we have an update on his next.

Balaji Mohan is currently working as a creative producer in a project for Y Not Studios, which has comedian Yogi Babu in the lead. Apart from this, we hear that he is also going to direct a movie for the same production house. An industry analyst said, "For quite some time there have been talks between Y Not Studios and Balaji Mohan. After the current project with Yogi Babu gets over, Balaji Mohan will direct a movie for them!" This will mark the third time collaboration between the director and the production house as his first two movies were bankrolled by Y Not Studios only!

Y Not Studios recently released the multi-starrer Super Deluxe through their subsidiary Y Not X and despite the huge levels of anticipation and buzz around this movie, it did not become a blockbuster commercially. Also, Y Not Studios is currently financing the Tamil-Telugu bilingual thriller Game Over, with Taapsee in the lead. This movie is directed by Ashwin Saravanan and is being co-produced by Reliance Entertainment. A lot is expected from this movie, as Taapsee would be returning to Kollywood after quite a hiatus. Watch this space for further updates...