Exclusive: Magamuni director Santhakumar's next project also produced by Studio Green!

In Com Staff May 27 2019, 4.10 pm May 27 2019, 4.10 pm

Director Santhakumar burst onto the big screens in Kollywood with the 2011 movie Mounaguru, which had Arulnithi and Ineya in the lead roles. Following the movie becoming a superhit, it was remade in Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi and all the versions were well received. After a gap of nearly eight years, director Santhakumar is back to movies with the upcoming Arya starrer Magamuni. This intense crime thriller, also has Indhuja, Mahima Nambiar, Kaali Venkat, Jayaprakash and Aruldoss in important roles. It looks like we wouldn't have to wait another 8 years for Santhakumar's next. We have an exciting update on the director's next project...

It has come to light that Santhakumar's next project also would be for the Studio Green banner, which is bankrolling his current project - Magamuni. An industry analyst says, "KE Gnanavelraja's Studio Green has been very impressed with the way Magamuni has shaped up. They are in talks with director Santhakumar for roping him in to do another project for their banner. An official announcement is expected to happen soon!" This is indeed exciting news, especially if a production house is looking to sign up a director for another project, even before the release of their ongoing one. It gives immense confidence that the team is looking at Magamuni to turn out to become a blockbuster.

The shoot for Magamuni began in November 2018 and was wrapped up in April, this year. The first look and teaser of the movie were released on May 17 and was received well by the audiences. Magamuni would also be the first time that Arya would be appearing on the big screens after his wedding with Sayyeshaa. Arya was last seen on the big screens in the 2018 movie Ghajinikanth, in which his pair was Sayyeshaa. The two were married in a grand function, early this year. Arya also has a number of other movies in hand including Kaappaan, Santhana Devan and 3 Dev.