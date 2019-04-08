image
  3. Regional
Exclusive: Majili had a fantastic opening weekend at the box office

Regional

Exclusive: Majili had a fantastic opening weekend at the box office

Majili has garnered some great numbers and has kick started the summer season on a high note for Tollywood

back
Divyansha KaushikMajiliMajili box officeNaga ChaitanyaSamantha‪Shiva Nirvana‬
nextKalki Koechlin joins the cast of Thala Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai

within