Exclusive: Majili had a fantastic opening weekend at the box office

Lmk April 08 2019, 3.13 pm April 08 2019, 3.13 pm

We had reported earlier about the great opening day response to Majili and how the film is well on its way to a blockbuster verdict at the box office. This Shiva Nirvana directorial starring Naga Chaitanya, Samantha and Divyansha Kaushik in the lead roles has floored the majority of the audience with its intense, emotional romance content. We now have the detailed breakup of the film’s box office exploits worldwide. The film’s theatrical share details for the opening 3 days are as follows:

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 5.10 + 4.52 + 4.01 = 13.63 crore

Overseas, 1.25 + 0.95 + 0.50 = 2.70 crore

Karnataka and rest of India, 0.90 + 0.65 + 0.50 = 2.05 crore

Total 3-days worldwide share, 7.25 + 6.12 + 5.01 = 18.38 crore

Majili has notched some fantastic numbers and has kick started the summer season on a great note for Tollywood. This is the career best opening for Naga Chaitanya, who has made a strong comeback after a slew of flops last year. Samantha notches one more career win in style and reinforces her hold in Telugu cinema.

Majili has the potential to have a long run in the Telugu states as the next big film is Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi on May 9th. The elections are slated to happen on April 11th, coming Thursday, in the Telugu states. Majili’s run will be slightly hampered by the election fever but it is again expected to bounce back in its 2nd weekend and carry on till Maharshi comes along.