Exclusive: Nayanthara extends her box-office stronghold with Imaikkaa Nodigal and Kolamaavu Kokila

The crime thriller Imaikkaa Nodigal had a fantastic first week in theaters across Tamil Nadu. The film has grossed close to 18 CR in TN with the Chennai city gross being 2.86 CR. Releasing close on the heels of Kolamaavu Kokila, Nayanthara seems to have notched up yet another handsome success with this Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial which also marked Anurag Kashyap's Tamil debut. It just shows that she chooses her content wisely and that the audience just can’t get enough of her.

This Friday is dotted with many new releases in Tamil (with Vanjagar Ulagam being the only relatively known one) and none of them will pose even a remote threat to Imaikkaa Nodigal. It is all set to top the weekend box-office comfortably for the 2nd week in a row.

Meanwhile, Kolamaavu Kokila has crossed the 5 CR gross mark in Chennai city, become the 8th film this year to cross this milestone mark after Thaana Serndha Koottam, Padmaavat, Avengers Infinity War, Irumbu Thirai, Kaala, Tik Tik Tik and Kadai kutty Singam. Whether Imaikkaa Nodigal can enter this 5 CR club will depend on how many screens it can retain, after the September 13 releases Seemaraja and U-Turn take over the majority.