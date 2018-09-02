Exclusive: Nayanthara goes out of her way for Imaikkaa Nodigal

The Nayanthara - Anurag Kashyap - Atharvaa - Raashi Khanna starrer Imaikkaa Nodigal, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, is having a successful run in theatres after the initial release hiccups. The film has grossed 1.08 Cr in Chennai city till Saturday and is enjoying good reception across the state. Saturday collections are reportedly 25% higher than what the film collected on Friday.

Due to the financial burden that the producer of the film is under, we hear that Nayanthara is the one who is now settling the payment dues of all the ground level technicians who worked in the film. From the light men to the spot boys and make-up artistes, the actress has got them all covered. She doesn't want anyone to have an unpleasant experience after having worked hard for her film, and is going out of her way to settle their dues. This is indeed a really sweet gesture by the 'Lady Superstar'.

She is a fine example of a person who is highly successful and yet realizes the value of the people around her. Nayan is on a roll and will be seen in some of the biggest South films in the coming years.